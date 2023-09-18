Posted in: SYFY, Trailer, TV, USA Network | Tagged: child's play, chucky, preview, season 3, syfy, trailer, USA Network

Chucky Season 3: Turning The White House Red in New Official Trailer

With Season 3 set to be unleashed on October 4th, here's the official trailer for Don Mancini, SYFY, and USA Network's Chucky.

In less than a month, the Halloween season will get a whole lot bloodier with the Season 3 return of franchise creator Don Mancini, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky. But if you think that after two seasons, you have a read on our power-hungry demonic doll – think again. Because now he's setting up shop with the most powerful family in the world. Yup… America's First Family. Inside the infamous walls of The White House. Let that sink in. But how did Chucky wind up there – and what's he after? And way more important than that – how can Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) possibly get to him inside the world's most secure building while still dealing with those other messing things like romantic relationships, growing up – you know, the usual horrors. Meanwhile, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for "Jennifer Tilly's" murderous rampage last season. And that's just what they're willing to let us this early on – thankfully, we have an official trailer to share with you that adds some brutal new details about the third go-around.

With Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's "Child Play" series returning on October 4th at 9 pm ET on SYFY & USA Network (and the next day on Peacock) for Season 3 Part One (Part Two in 2024) with season opener S03E01 "Murder at 1600," here's a look at the mayhem to come via the official trailer for Chucky (followed by some previously-released looks at the new season). And in case you're wondering? And in case you have any questions? Yes, Saturday Night Live stars Sarah Sherman and Kenan Thompson make an appearance (which is only appropriate considering this SNL sketch):

"The cast and crew of 'Chucky' would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise, Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA, and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever," Mancini shared at the beginning of the year when the good news was first announced.

SYFY & USA Network's Chucky is produced by UCP and executive produced by creator Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfoe.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!