Chucky: SYFY, USA Network Series Returning This Fall for Season 3 "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini, USA Network, and SYFY's Chucky has been renewed for Season 3 and will return in Fall 2023.

Some good news for Chucky fans out there who were worried they would be left with some unanswered questions from the second season of the "Child's Play" franchise series. The demonic doll will be back this fall for a third season, with franchise creator Don Mancini, USA Network & SYFY confirming the news earlier today. "The cast and crew of 'Chucky' would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise, Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA, and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever," Mancini said in a statement accompanying the news.

Here's a look at the official announcement video that was also released, confirming Season 3 for Fall 2023:

Now here's some insight into what the demonic doll had in store heading into the second season. After his diabolical plan to invade children's hospitals in America was foiled in season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), now his sworn enemy. Arthur, Arnarson, Lind & Tilly joined Brad Dourif (back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), Fiona Dourif (Nica Pierce), Devon Sawa (Season 1: Lucas and Logan Wheeler), and Lara Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal, Reacher). Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Tony Nappo, and Sutton Stracke also appeared this season.