Clone High Art Director: HBO Max Series "Is Coming Together" & More Art Director Tara Billinger took to Twitter to share an update on how production is going on the adult animated series return of Clone High.

A little more than two months ago, animation fans were treated to brief previews of HBO Max's upcoming 2023 take on Miller, Phil Lord & Bill Lawrence's Clone High in honor of the original series' 20th anniversary. Well, based on the reactions we received from the coverage, it's pretty clear that a lot of you out there are looking forward to it. Now, we have an update on how things are going from series Art Director Tara Billinger via Twitter from earlier today. "In the depths of post-production & combing through these finishing touches is getting me hyped. Everything is coming together; everyone is working so hard & doing incredible work. I'm so proud of my crew," Billinger shared. "Be prepared for me to not shut up when this finally drops soon."

Here's a look at Billinger's tweet from earlier today, sharing an update on how things are going (followed by a look back at the previews that were shared back in November 2022):

Here's a look back at Lord & Miller's tweets from back in November offering additional looks at the "thawing" process, with the series set to hit HBO Max screens next year::

And here's a look back at Miller's tweet from earlier that day that Billinger confirmed was a sneak peek at what's to come in a retweet offering some personal thoughts on how it feels to see the series start to go public:

20 years ago today our first show, CLONE HIGH, debuted.

Seems about time to unfreeze the clones.

"First sneak peek for the show I've been art directing on for the past year or so. This has been such a fun ride so far, this crew is truly special, and we're so excited to finally thaw out the clones in 2023!" Billinger wrote in a retweet of Miller's preview. And in case anyone's wondering if the humor will still be as strong as the original, Billinger added in the thread, "It is very funny. Phil [Lord] and Chris [Miller] brought their A-game":

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, the new series finds Miller, Lord & Lawrence executive producing, with Lord & Miller writing and Erica Rivinoja (South Park, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, original Clone High) serving as showrunner.