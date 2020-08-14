Clueless: Dionne-Focused Reboot Series Finds Home at Peacock

Peacock has landed the upcoming series reboot of hit 1995 comedy Clueless, with the new series focusing on Dionne (originally played by Stacey Dash) and written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Will & Grace). Originally described as "Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video" and "a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté, and Adderall-fueled", the series looks at what happens when high school Queen Bee Cher disappears and her life-long number two Dionne must step into Cher's vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?

Written and directed by Amy Heckerling and starring Dash, Alicia Silverstone, the late Brittany Murphy, and Paul Rudd, the original 1995 film's television rights are owned by CBS TV Studios. Reddout, Hickey, Corinne Brinkerhoff (American Gothic, No Tomorrow), Scott Rudin, the film's producer Robert Lawerence, Eli Bush, and Tiffany Grant will executive produce, with CBS Television Studios producing.

During an interview earlier this year with Vogue, Silverstone was asked what it was like first meeting the late Brittany Murphy, who was her co-star in the film: "I just remember thinking she was so great for the part. I can't remember how many girls came in to audition for Tai that day and I don't know if I saw a few girls for it or just her, but I remember Brittany being really adorable. She's so good at the little accent because she had one already, but I think she just pushed it to new heights. I found her so wonderful and I said to Amy right away "I think she's the one! She was the best one you guys!" hoping they would agree. She was like "Uh yeah duh. Of course she was the best, she's the one."

