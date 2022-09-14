Cobra Kai 5 Star Mary Mouser Discusses Sam's Shadow Self Battle

Cobra Kai star Mary Mouser hosted a behind-the-scenes segment called "Shot by Shot," in which her character Samantha LaRusso fights with her shadow counterpart in a karate nightmare while in the sensory deprivation tank in the season three episode "Playing with Fire." The scene was somewhat reminiscent of Daisy Ridley's Rey battling her Dark Side counterpart during 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

As the sequence starts, Mouser admits, "I will say right off the back that I actually am claustrophobic [laughs]. So, getting in the sensory deprivation tank was actually probably the most nerve-wracking part of all of this for me." From there, the actress talked about how the space was set up. "We had a lot of different names for it, but it was The Void. That's where we were shooting," she explained. "We have a second set which is the LaRusso house on a sound stage, and it's not like the practical LaRusso house that actually exists. It's a real house that you can live at. Where the pool should be, that's where The Void was set up." We get a shot of the pool along with an arrow pointing to where it was filmed.

"It was basically these rods that were hanging from the ceiling holding like five black curtains," Mouser continued. We start seeing figures in Sam's life appearing, including Daniel (Ralph Macchio), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), and more. "That was her season four arc was battling against LaRusso 2.0," she said. "Sam's kind of going through this moment in her life where she's not sure who she is. I think that's a running thing with Samantha. She's trying to figure it out. She's looking for answers, and she's thinking that those answers are gonna be found in figuring things out with Miguel, Tory, or about Cobra Kai. What it comes down to is really just that she needs to figure out who she is with herself." For more about the sequence from the circle and interacting with her stunt double Selkie Hom for the confrontation, and a goof not caught during the fight, you can check out the Tweet below. Season five of Cobra Kai is available on Netflix.

A dream of a nightmare sequence to film, @MaryMMouser takes us shot by shot through Sam's battle against herself. pic.twitter.com/kPrROEr9CD — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) September 13, 2022 Show Full Tweet