Cobra Kai Cast Shares Some Season 6 Part 1 Bloopers Fun (VIDEO)

With Part 2 set for November, here's a look at the cast of Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 in all its "bloopers" glory for us to see.

It's a variation of the classic saying, "All work and no play…" with the cast of Cobra Kai, with Netflix releasing a season six blooper reel as part of its Geeked Week. The scenes helped pass the time as we await Part 2's release on November 15th. Featured in the reel are Peyton List (Tory Nichols), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keane), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz), Gianni DeCenzo (Demetri Alexopoulos), and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence).

Cobra Kai Cast Has Fun Flubbing Lines & Timing Fight Choreography

The first scene featured was List and Buchanan with Maridueña and Mouser together as she cracks a laugh in the background at an arcade, breaking the scene up and Buchanan asking Mouser, "What's so fucking funny back there, motherfucker?" The next cut features Mouser sticking her tongue out as the scene begins. We see Buchanan and Bertrand show funny looks and poses, DeCenzo blows a kiss, Maridueña chucks something and hits List in the back, and she gets revenge on him by throwing something back.

After we see Zabka cracking up, we see a shift to Bertrand gyrating his hips and an outtake of Maridueña hitting a ball at the batting cage and not going where it is expected to go. We also see Mouser and List miscues in their sparring scenes. We see DeCenzo and Bertrand pose for a picture, messing up their blended dojo logo presentation of "Miyagi Fang Karate" and more flubbed lines. At the end, we get a look at what appears to be the Sekai Taikai in Part Two, where we see DeCenzo kicking someone in orange Gi who's in a tussle with Bertrand before the momentum allows the latter to tumble forward. You can check out the entire blooper reel that was released during the final night of Geeked Week waiting for you above.

