Cobra Kai: Should Daniel vs. Johnny III Happen? Macchio, Zabka Respond

Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio & William Zabka on if we'll see Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence fight one last time before the series ends.

It was a rivalry that started 30 years ago, back in 1984's original The Karate Kid, in the final bout of the All-Valley Karate Tournament that saw Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso of Miyagi-Do Karate defeat his bully and rival William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence of Cobra Kai with a crane kick. In Cobra Kai season four, Daniel and Johnny fight again, but under the watch of their students which results in both knocking each other out at Daniel's house, the current home of Miyagi-Do. Will we see a third and presumably final fight in the sixth and final season of the Netflix series?

Cobra Kai Stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka on If We'll See Daniel and Johnny Spar One More Time

"Like, who would actually win? Is that the question? Because they have that great rematch in season four, but it's for a different purpose," Macchio explained to Cinemablend on why the second fight took place. "That purpose is because of their belief of what's best for the kids, and that disagreement on that. So we'll settle it this way. I think for them, it's less about, 'I could beat you. No, you could beat me.' I think they've evolved from that, and it's more about their belief system that kind of gets in the way."

Part one of season six had Daniel and Johnny settling their last major issue together as what would their combined Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojo be called, and Johnny was fine letting Eagle Fang be a part of his former rival's dojo in name as well before his scheduled fight with Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto). Johnny recruited Daniel's rival Mike Barnes with Sean Kanan, reprising his role from The Karate Kid Part III (1989), following his season five return to help determine the entries for the Sekai Taikai world karate tournament.

"I don't think either one of them is itching for another fight. But if it happened, I think they'd both go at it. But I don't think it's an itch that hasn't been scratched," Zabka said of Johnny's perspective. "I think I feel good about where that's left off. They're not done yet. In different ways." First things first, Miyagi-Do must survive against their new unfamiliar opponents and their reassembled rivals with the rebuilt Cobra Kai led again by John Kreese (Martin Kove). Cobra Kai season six, part two premieres November 15th on Netflix.

