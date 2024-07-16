Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kid, netflix, preview, Season 6

Cobra Kai Final Season Opening 8 Minutes: Calm Before The Storm

Things are almost too pleasant in the opening minutes of the final season of Netflix's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai.

With less than 48 hours to go until the first chapters of the sixth and final season of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai hits Netflix screens (with the second part dropping on November 28th and the big Finale Event lined up for 2025), the streaming service isn't just offering a teaser or a trailer this time. How does the first eight minutes of the season opener sounds? Finding themselves eliminated from the Valley, Daniel (Macchio), Johnny (Zabka), Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), and the others realize that the only way to make things right is to decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai – the world championship of karate. But as dire as things were heading into this final run, Season 6 actually opens with everyone… really getting along? Students and sensei… exchanging pleasantries?

"It is peacetime in the valley," Macchio shared during an interview with the streaming service, with "Peacetime in the Valley" actually serving as the title of the opening episode. "Everybody's feeling like a chapter is closed, and we can look forward to working together to create the best Sekai Taikai experience for our students," he adds. Of course, we know that there's always a calm before the storm – until then, here's how to check out the first eight minutes of Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 – also available directly at TUDUM:

Soak in the calm before the storm. Here's your first look at the opening eight minutes of Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1: https://t.co/aNH04On7pK — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) July 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's an updated image gallery that was also released by Netflix – followed by a rundown of the previous teasers/announcements that were released leading up to the epic three-part finale:

Joining Macchio & Zabka on the final run are Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien. Now, here's a look back at previously released previews for the final season:

Netflix's Cobra Kai is written and executive-produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios – along with Susan Ekins (in association with Sony Pictures Television), with Macchio and Zabka also serving as executive producers. The first five seasons of the "Karate Kid" spinoff series are currently streaming on Netflix.

