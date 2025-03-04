Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, Jon Hurwitz

Cobra Kai: Jon Hurwitz on His Series Cameo, Joining The "Miyagiverse"

Cobra Kai Co-Creator/EP Jon Hurwitz on how his and Josh Heald's cameo came about and how it feels to be a character in the Miyagiverse.

Jon Hurwitz lived the dream that few have gotten to experience in expanding The Karate Kid franchise. Along with Cobra Kai co-EPs/showrunners Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, the trio not only was able to tell a more complete story of Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka's series underdog, Johnny Lawrence, but they were also giving equal depth and nuance to all the auxiliary characters to where they can all feel like main characters. Hurwitz, who's been reflecting on his experiences in making the series since the series ended after six seasons, shared his latest entry about the life-changing "collaborations, friendships, and reactions" to the series and the final surprise cameos to close the series.

Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz on EP Cameos, Final Scene, and Series-Ending Surprise

"I never thought I would be on Cobra Kai," Hurwitz wrote on social media. "Since the beginning, I've had the time of my life crafting, filming, and overseeing every aspect of this surreal experiment in high end fan-fiction. To say making this show was fulfilling would be an understatement. The collaboration, the friendships, and the fan reaction have all been life-changing. I didn't need to actually exist as a living, breathing character in the Miyagiverse."

Hurwitz then explained the planning of how his cameo would take place. "But over time, so many people started asking when I would appear on the show that I started to have an open mind. But if I was going to do it, I didn't want it to be something that would make the show even a tiny bit worse. When Hayden did his star-making turn as Terry Silver's attorney, the drumbeat for finding a spot for Josh and I got louder. But it wasn't until we thought of the 'post-Endsnake' scene in the finale that we saw a spot we felt actually made sense."

For more, including Hurwitz talking about the Daniel-Johnny restaurant scene, he and Heald's cameo, and perhaps final thoughts on the Back to the Future rejected spinoff pitch, you can check the post. All six seasons of Cobra Kai are available to stream on Netflix.

I never thought I would be on Cobra Kai. Since the beginning, I've had the time of my life crafting, filming, and overseeing every aspect of this surreal experiment in high end fan-fiction. To say making this show was fulfilling would be an understatement. The collaboration,… pic.twitter.com/xYWIgl5Krj — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) March 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!