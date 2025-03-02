Cobra Kai EP Hurwitz Shares Original Mock Trailer Pitch for Netflix

Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, Jon Hurwitz, netflix, the karate kid

Showrunners Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg have come a long way with their The Karate Kid journey with Cobra Kai, which originally started on YouTube for the first two seasons and wrapped on Netflix after six seasons. While fans eagerly wait for their next chapter in the franchise, whatever form it takes, we'll at least know that Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso's next leg of his journey will be opposite Jackie Chan and Ben Wang in the upcoming Karate Kid Legends, which takes place years after the Netflix series. Hurwitz has been taking extra time offering transparency in the behind-the-scenes making of the series, including his latest sharing with the reveal of mock trailers they used to help sell Cobra Kai to prospective platforms recruiting original The Karate Kid stars Macchio and William Zabka in the process with the latter receiving equal focus.

While Hurwitz shared the mock trailer for Netflix, keep in mind that the platform initially passed on it before it became a success on YouTube. "In 2017, we had the daunting task of trying to explain to buyers in Hollywood what we envisioned Cobra Kai to look and feel like," he wrote. "Sure, we had a detailed pitch and Ralph Macchio and William Zabka joining us in pitch meetings, but the tone of our show was going to be so specific that we wanted to do our best to show streamers how they could potentially sell the overall story and vibe of Cobra Kai.

The trailer started with the voiceover from Martin Kove's John Kreese (who would later join the series) from the original 1984 John G. Avildsen film as the trailer reintroduces both Johnny (Zabka) and Daniel living very different lives since the events of the All Valley Karate Tournament that saw Daniel winning. We see Johnny going through the motions and dealing with alcoholism, not so much the odd jobs and the drive to clean himself back up to become sensei at Cobra Kai. We see Daniel living up to his success with his car dealership but getting caught up with the vicious cycle of revenge as per the themes of the original TKK, even to the point of brandishing a gun (Thankfully, that part didn't make the final show).

"Without actually filming the show, our task was near impossible, and it was never going to be perfect, but with the help of our incredibly talented editor friend [Jeff Yorkes], we cobbled together footage from Ralph and Billy's prior work, mixed it was other images that helped tell our story, and threw Thunderstruck under it," Hurwitz continued. "We showed this sizzle in all of our pitch meetings to set the tone. But now, for the very first time, right, I'm sending it to the internet!" For more about how the trio tailored each trailer to fit the platform and why their journey to finally secure the rights of the AC/DC song for its use in season six, you can check out the post below.

