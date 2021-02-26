Cobra Kai S04 Production Begins; Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List Promoted

Fresh off the success of season three, Cobra Kai is promoting two of its mainstays to even bigger roles in Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List to the main cast for the upcoming season four, which Netflix announced began filming. Rubio plays Carmen Diaz, mother of Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) since season one. She developed into Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) love interest throughout the series. Introduced in season two, List plays Tory Nichols, a Valley High student forced to grow up in a dysfunctional broken home with an ailing mother struggling to balance academics and buckling under financial ruin emerging as Cobra Kai's top female student.

Rubio's Carmen evolved reluctantly accepting Miguel's involvement with Johnny as his prized student in Cobra Kai leading to his triumph in winning the All Valley Karate Tournament at the end of season one to his crippling back injury at the school-wide brawl at the end of season two. Despite having an on-and-off-again relationship with Johnny, she ultimately reconciled the value of martial arts in Miguel's life even as her son and Johnny face their own struggles internally with the dojo. List's Tory works as a server and ends up in a bitter rivalry with Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), which intensified when they both shared feelings over Miguel only to later bleed over into jealousy. Following the school-wide brawl, Tory took every opportunity to bully Sam with her developing PTSD Joining the cast in season four are Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O'Brien. Young recurs as Kenny, a bullied new kid in school who turns to karate as a way to defend himself. O'Brien recurs as Devon, a potential new karate student who is relentlessly competitive, a quick study, and equally quick-tempered when she's provoked. Young can also be seen in 9-1-1 on Fox, The Main Event, The Big Show Show, and Glitch Techs on Netflix.

You ready? Lets begin! Season 4 of Cobra Kai is officially underway! pic.twitter.com/9fnWk5oWUp — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 26, 2021