Cobra Kai Season 5 "Another Enormous Season" But "Not the End": Heald

By now, fans of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai understand just how important the fourth season of the "Karate Kid" spinoff series truly is. With all roads leading to the Under-18 All Valley 51st Karate Championship, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) is joining forces with Kreese (Martin Kove) to offer some serious firepower in his war against Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka). If Daniel's Miyagi-Do and Johnny's Eagle Fang dojos stand any chance, they'll have to find a way to work together. Because this time, there's more than just a trophy and bragging rights on the line. It's about the heart and soul of the community, meaning new alliances, new students, and (of course) new conflicts. But as epic as the fourth season is going to be, Heald teases that the previously-announced Season 5 will be "enormous" and makes one thing clear- it won't be the show's last.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Heald makes it clear that the fifth season will also be something for viewers to look forward to and that it will not be the final season of the series. "We have more beyond season 5. We are not writing to the end of the series in season 5 right now," he revealed during his interview. "We can't believe we've filmed two seasons of the show this year. In our minds, it's crazy to believe how far ahead of the story we are than what the audience has seen so far. Season 5 is another enormous season with a lot of new flavors and a lot of things that you haven't seen before yet on the show. And it's not the end."

Now here's more of what viewers can expect when Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres on December 31, 2021:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai: Season 4 | Date Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfQ3EQl_W98)

Here's a look back at the teaser that laid it all out for the viewers when it comes to the All-Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai: Season 4 | All Valley Karate Tournament Promo | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8eRMQtjCBE)

Cobra Kai Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver). Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.