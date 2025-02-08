Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: Homelander, omni man, superman

Invincible Star: Omni-Man Would Kick Superman's & Homelander's Butts

Invincible star J.K. Simmons made it clear who he thinks would win in a final smackdown between Omni-Man, Superman, and Homelander.

So, who do you got? Homelander? Superman? Omni-Man? In terms of geek celebrity deathmatches, variations of that smackdown trifecta have been commented on by a number of familiar faces – including Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, and The Boys stars Antony Starr (who portrays Homelander) and Jack Quaid (who voices The Man of Steel for Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman). Now, we're getting a chance to hear from someone who definitely has a vested interest in the conversation – J.K. Simmons (Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man), who co-stars with Steven Yeun in Prime Video's adaptation of Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book series. When asked during an interview with Rotten Tomatoes about how Omni-Man would do against his two powerful opponents, Simmons didn't make it sound like it would even be close. "Dude, I will take on Superman and Homelander. One hand for each of them, and kick their butts," Simmons responded – making it crystal clear that Omni-Man would be the clear-cut (and bloody) winner.

Here's a look at Simmons' direct and to-the-point perspective on the Omni-Man/Homelander/Superman debate:

Joining the voice cast for this season of Prime Video's Invincible are Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), John DiMaggio (Futurama), Tzi Ma (The Farewell), Doug Bradley ("Hellraiser" franchise), and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth). Though details on Banks's and Bradley's characters weren't released (Hmmm…?), here's a rundown of who's who:

POWERPLEX (Paul): A new villain with an emotional past, Powerplex absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy's strength against them. And that enemy is Invincible.

BECKY DUVALL (Mara): With a deep hatred for Invincible, Becky works with Powerplex to deliver justice she believes was denied.

THE ELEPHANT (DiMaggio): A serious villain with a serious name and a serious look. He wants the world to stop eating meat. He probably wants other things, too. It doesn't matter as long as he's taken seriously… By somebody. Please.

MR. LIU (Ma): Under this wizened exterior, he's the ruthless leader of The Order – an international crime syndicate. But that's not all this mysterious old man is hiding.

FIGHTMASTER & DROPKICK (Maridueña): Freedom-fighting twins from a troubled future, they're willing to risk everything in a desperate quest to save their world.

OLIVER GRAYSON (Convery): Mark's younger brother was a toddler the last time we saw him, but when you're half Viltrumite and half Thraxan, you grow up real fast.

MULTI-PAUL (Liu): An elite assassin for Mr. Liu's secret criminal organization, Multi-Paul took the opposite path of his sister Dupli-Kate. But blood is thicker than water…

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

