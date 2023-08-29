Posted in: ABC, CBS, HBO, NBC, TV | Tagged: jimmy fallon, jimmy kimmel, John Oliver, SAG-AFTRA, Seth Meyers, stephen colbert, strike force five, wga

Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers & Oliver Team for Strike Force Five

At a time when there appears to be no end in sight when it comes to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, it's going to take a special team to help break through the AMPTP's ivory towers to convince the studios, streamers & CEOs to get back to the table and negotiate deals that respect the creative community that creates the content that helps make them billions. Well, it looks like the Strike Force Five podcast line-up of late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver may very well be that team. Hooking up with Spotify for the all-new limited series that's set to run at least 12 episodes, Strike Force Five offers us a chance to listen in on what the five had to share regarding all of the facets at play regarding the strikes. Set to premiere this Wednesday, August 30th, each episode features a different host serving as moderator, as the group brings unique insights, opinions, and humor into the "bigger picture" conversation.

But here's the best part, folks! All of the proceeds from the podcast will go to the out-of-work staff from shows such as CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, and HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Hosted on Spotify's Megaphone (with the streaming platform serving as the exclusive sales partner), Strike Force Five is supported by Mint Mobile and Diageo (Aviation American Gin, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Casamigos, and Ketel One Vodka), who are supporting the show as co-presenting sponsors. Now, here's a look at a brief audio trailer teasing what we can expect:

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to watch a football team with five quarterbacks on the field at once? Introducing Strike Force Five!, hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver. All proceeds go to support their out-of-work staffs. Listen now, it's the right thing to do.

