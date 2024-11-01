Posted in: CBS, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: colbert, donald trump, opinion, superman

Colbert: What If Superman "Protected" Women Like Donald Trump? (VIDEO)

CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert showed us what it would look like if Superman took Trump's approach to "protecting women."

If you compiled a list of dudes who you would call on to "protect women" (setting aside the obvious fact that women don't need dudes sweeping in to be their defenders as opposed to allies who don't say and or do stupid shit) and looked all the way to the bottom of that list… you still wouldn't find ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump's name. From what he's said in the media to what the courts have had to say about his conduct, it's pretty clear that Donny is a cliched "cautionary tale" of how not to be a man – with Donny delivering more and more steaming piles of examples every time he attempts to put together a sentence. But that doesn't matter to Donny because he made it clear this week that he was going to be the protector of women… "whether the women like it or not." Let that sink in for a second. Creepy, right? You don't need a psychology degree to be able to read a dude who wants to force his "protection" on others. Well, CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wasn't willing to let the line pass and its disturbing implications, enlisting Superman, Lex Luthor, Lois Lane, and some wonderfully old-timey animation to apply Donny's words to The Man of Steel's world.

After a recap of what CNN and MSNBC had to say about Trump's comment, we check out an alt-reality episode of the animated series The New Adventures with Superman. Of course, Lex has Lois tied up so that she won't interfere with his nefarious schemes – only for Superman to arrive in time… to make things really creepy and awkward. So much so that Lois realizes that she might be better off taking her chances with Lex – at least he respects her enough to see her as a threat. But it's the teaser for the next episode where The Man of Steel is doing a photo op at a McDonald's as he heats up french fries with his heat vision that has us hoping we get a sequel.

