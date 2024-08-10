Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, TV | Tagged: Colman Domingo, d23, disney plus, Marvel Animation, Marvel Studios, spider-man, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Colman Domingo Posts on "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" News

Colman Domingo shared his thoughts on social media about voicing Norman Osborn for the upcoming Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

During Disney's D23 fan expo presentation spotlighting Marvel's upcoming animation project, we learned quite a bit more about Jeff Trammell's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (previously "Spider-Man: Freshman Year"). Perhaps the biggest news was that Colman Domingo had been tapped to voice Norman Osborn and that Hudson Thames is voicing Peter Parker – as he does for What If…? Season 3. Now that the news is out, Domingo is checking in on social media to let everyone know how he's feeling about the new opportunity:

"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" has a Norman Osborn aka Green Goblin. Yes MCU fans…me. Who's in? Coming soon. 💚💚💚 The flyest haircut and green threads," Domingo wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included some animation series background on Osborn (and that really sweet green suit):

And here's a look at what Domingo shared in his Instagram Stories feed:

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: D23 Details

Trammell shared how much he loves the character of Peter Parker and the world he lives in and appreciated the opportunity to dig into who Peter is and how that factors into the kind of Spider-Man he becomes later on. Domingo sees Osborn as the "ultimate villain" type and respects the opportunity to follow in Willem Dafoe's footsteps. He appreciates the opportunity to explore the idea of how someone can find themselves turning over to the dark side for the sake of some supposed greater good. Trammell noted an important difference between the animated series and the live-action MCU, with his Peter finding a mentor in Osborn – a man with maybe not the greatest intentions in mind.

We were treated to some additional scenes – with one showing how Peter gets bit that turns into a look at the opening title credits (with a great opening song that old-school animated Spider-Man fans will appreciate) and another showing some interaction between Peter and Osborn while the former is stopping a crime. Oh, and did we mention Doctor Strange showing up to take on a symbiote? As for the visual style, expect a beautiful homage to 60's animation in all of the best ways possible.

