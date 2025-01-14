Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, common side effects

Common Side Effects Early Preview: Meet Agents Copano & Harrington

Debuting on Feb. 2nd, here's a preview of co-creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely, and EPs Mike Judge and Greg Daniels's Common Side Effects.

Produced for Adult Swim by Bandera and Green Street Pictures, co-creators Joe Bennett (Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (Veep) and Executive Producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels's (King of the Hill) Common Side Effects spotlights Marshall (Dave King) and Frances (Emily Pendergast), two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world's greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won't be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on the chase to stop them. With the half-hour animated series set to hit Adult Swim screens beginning on Sunday, February 2nd, at 11:30 pm ET/PT, we've got a new sneak peek to pass along. In the clip above, we get a chance to see what DEA Agents Copano (Joseph Lee Anderson) and Harrington (Martha Kelly) are all about as they keep tabs on Marshall.

After the animated series debuts on February 2nd with two back-to-back episodes, one new episode will drop every Sunday (with new episodes streaming on Mondays on Max).Here's a look at the previous two official trailers for Common Side Effects that were released, followed by a previously released sneak preview that offers us some early insights into Marshall and Frances – and the forces that are working against them:

"Watch our show! A gripping comedic thriller with a unique original style and big themes? You decide! We hope 'Common Side Effects' will be enjoyed by anyone who's ever taken a pill," shared co-creators Bennett and Hely. "Joe and Steve have created something incredibly original with a series that is thrilling, beautiful, and deeply funny," added Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen when the series was first announced. "It's top-level television that challenges expectations and raises profound questions. It's a truly special series and unlike anything you've ever seen. I'm trying not to be hyperbolic, but it's true."

