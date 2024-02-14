Posted in: Movies, Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: community, peacock, preview

Community: Alison Brie Offers Movie Update, Talks Jeff/Annie Crush

Community star Alison Brie shared what she could in terms of a movie update and how she hopes Annie still has a crush on Joel McHale's Jeff.

Article Summary Alison Brie talks hopes for Annie to still have a crush on Jeff in 'Community: The Movie'.

Brie reveals she's privy to movie details but can't share them publicly yet.

Donald Glover shared excitement for the 'Community' movie's storyline.

Glover describes film plot with Abed as a successful director eyeing his grand work.

When we last checked in to see how things were going with Peacock's Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-penned Community: The Movie, Glover had some very promising things to share about the Glover, Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton)-starring project. During today's TCA 2024 Winter Press Event for Apples Never Fall – Apple TV+'s limited series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel, in which she is starring, Brie offered what she could about the movie, as well as what she's hoping for in it when it comes to her character, Annie Edison.

"I don't know, I see headlines about Donald [Glover – more on that in a minute] is talking about the storyline, but I certainly don't know anything else," Brie shared during an interview with ET regarding what she was able to share in terms of an update. That said, Brie has been privy to some details on what's to come – but "nothing that I can say publicly." As for one thing that she would like to see Annie retain from the original series run, Brie hopes Annie is still crushing on McHale's Jeff. "I do hope that Annie still has a crush on Jeff because I've always loved playing out that back-and-forth with Joel [McHale]," Brie offered in response to The Wrap, referencing the characters' complicated on-again, off-again story.

During a recent profile/interview with The Hollywood Reporter from earlier this month, Glover had an update and some early intel on the movie's script. When asked about moving forward with the film, Glover shared, "Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, 'This sounds great." From there, Glover offered a few clues as to what the overarching storyline is that gets the gang back together. "It's a college reunion, but Abed [Pudi] is like this big director now – and basically, this is his magnum opus. I'm like, 'This sounds fucking tight,'" Glover added.

