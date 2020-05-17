Community: Joel McHale, Ken Jeong and Danny Pudi Discuss Everything

In just about twenty-four hours (depending on when you read this), fans of NBC and Yahoo! Screen's Community will be sitting back and enjoying Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, Donald Glover, and series creator Dan Harmon's charity reunion table read of fifth season episode "Cooperative Polygraphy". Set to air Monday, May 18, starting at 2 pm PT., the read-through has tapped a friend of the show to sit in for Walton Goggins as Mr. Stone: The Mandalorian lead Pedro Pascal. We're pretty sure by now that you're sold on checking it out. After the previously-released teaser (see below) and the study group's time on The Darkest Timeline with Ken Jeong & Joel McHale, who wouldn't be?

Jeong and McHale created the video podcast series as a way of reaching out to Community fans during this time of self-isolation and social distancing. While they're more than happy to take your questions about the popular series, the show covers a wide range of topics and also looks to what the audience wants to debate/discuss. But with the big event happening tomorrow, you'll understand why the duo released an episode's worth of serious quality time with Pudi. Over the course of the episode, the actor covers a wave of diverse topics: from his days working at the United Center during Chicago Bulls games to his new Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest. Oh, and a whole lot Community speak for fans to eat up and enjoy:

As much as we're sure the study group's getting back together because of how much they missed each other, they're also doing it for a good cause. Viewers are also being asked to contribute to two charities that have been front-and-center in the COVID-19 relief effort to get fresh, nourishing meals to both frontline responders and communities in need: Frontline Foods and its partner, José Andrés' World Central Kitchen. Now, the cast is giving you a way to donate and walk away from it possibly the luckiest Community fan in the world. Over at the group's Prizeo site (here), you can make a donation that earns you "entries" and rewards (though you don't have to donate to enter). The more you donate, the more entries you get to submit, and the greater your chances are at the Ultimate Community Fan Package.

In case there's any doubt if the contest's worth it, the prize package begins with a 20-minute private video chat where you get to meet cast members, followed by a guest appearance on McHale and Jeong's podcast The Darkest Timeline. From there, it's a proverbial tidal wave of props and memorabilia: a tiny sombrero that says "Señor Chang", three planters from Troy and Abed's apartment, a CD of "Daybreak" signed by Michael Haggins, one of Britta's sweaters, a custom sweatshirt made exclusively for cast and crew, a signed copy of Shirley's Brownie Bible, a book from the "Competitive Wine Tasting" episode, ten (10) custom lunch boxes made exclusively for cast and crew, and signed Abed, Annie, Britta, and Shirley Funko figures.