Community: The Movie Should Begin Filming "Vaguely Next Year": McHale

Joel McHale believes that Peacock's Community: The Movie will begin filming "vaguely next year" - but at least the money for it is in place.

Another day, another update on what's going on with Peacock's upcoming Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-penned, Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Dean Pelton)-starring Community: The Movie. Earlier this week, Rash offered some insights into when the project will get in front of the cameras – with 2025 looking to be the year (more on that in a minute). Now, McHale has some additional important details to add regarding where things stand on the road to reaching #SixSeasonsAndAMovie.

Speaking with GQ, McHale was on the same page as Rash in terms of when the cameras will start rolling – but he did reassure fans that one essential thing that the film needed to become a reality has been locked down. "Oh, well, it hasn't been shot yet. It will be. And I don't have a definitive update because we thought for a moment it was going to all happen this year, and then it didn't. But we have the money, and that is a huge step. And hopefully, people still want to see it. And Peacock's paying for it. And so I can't wait to do it. I'll say vaguely next year. How about that?" McHale responded when asked about where things stood.

When the interviewer jokes that they're going to report that it's Glover's fault because of his busy schedule, McHale answers, "No! If it's anybody's fault, it's my schedule on this one. It's not his at all. He was available. No, no, no, no." Previous reports had Glover's music touring and filming schedules being the reason for the delay, though he is far from the only person in the cast who has multiple projects in play. In fact, the star of FOX's Animal Control was more than happy to take the blame, adding, "Ok. I will say, and please print this. That was definitely not true. It was not Donald's schedule. We love Donald. You can fully blame my schedule."

"Look, I wish I had the best news, the thing to run with, other than the fact that I feel pretty cautiously optimistic that next year is our time. It's just a matter of [timing], with Donald and touring, and 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith,' I think, has got a second season, and Joel's on 'Animal Control,'" Rash shared with ScreenRant earlier this week, driving home the point of the difficulties that come with coordinating the schedules of a large group of very talented people who have very busy professional lives – something Rash appreciates. "Thankfully, all of them are so very busy. We're looking for that, but I have faith it'll come together," he added.

