Community: The Russo Brothers Share Great Dan Harmon Pilot Ep Story

Don't think for a second that while things may seem a little quiet that the Community faithful isn't still keeping the flames of hope burning that series creator Dan Harmon can reunite Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Alison Brie (Annie), Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton) for a long-wanted feature film adventure. So while we await news of the show's future, the directing team of Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo are sharing some insight into directing the pilot- in particular, a moment when the Russos were given a little on-set insight into how Harmon works.

Speaking with GQ for a featurette where they discuss their film & television pasts (which you can check out below), the Russos were tapped to direct the series opener following their Emmy Award win for directing the Arrested Development pilot. Harmon and the duo would spend some serious amounts of time fine-tuning the script, but the Russos noticed that Harmon and an unnamed producer weren't exactly seeing eye-to-eye. Of course, when those situations are left unchecked, someone is going to lose it. According to the duo, that someone was Harmon. "The producer had said something I think that upset Dan about the script. And Dan ended up tearing the shirt off of his body. It's two in the morning!" joe Revealed. Anthony added, "He just grabbed it. Like, tore it right off. And I remember looking at [Anthony] and going, 'We found our guy.'"

Last summer, McHale opened up about what the Community experience was like when he checked in with Michael Rosenbaum's (Smallville, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) Inside of You podcast. Specifically, what it was like working with Chase and the incidents with him on set. In the following clip, McHale explains that he believes Chase wasn't a fan of the hours needed to produce each episode that would result in "not great moods" and times when production schedules were shifted to attempt to accommodate. He also discusses Chase's departure under "quite crazy circumstances", that "it could be tough some days; other days, great," and the last time he called his ex-co-star: