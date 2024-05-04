Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged:

RSVLTS Embraces May the 4th with Another Star Wars Collection

May the 4th has arrived and along with it is some brand new apparel for Star Wars fans from RSVLTS including an exclusive

Stylish All-Day Polos, Quarter Zips, and a special button-down celebrate The Phantom Menace.

Fandom meets fashion with pieces inspired by iconic Star Wars scenes and characters.

Apparel sizes range from XS to 4XL, enhanced by Star Wars themed Kunu Koolers.

When you thought you had seen it all, RSVLTS is back with another Star Wars collection, and just in time for May the 4th. This year, they are going beyond the stars with a new range of stylish apparel featuring iconic characters and designs from the Star Wars saga. Their previous collection featured new Kunuflex button-downs, matching Hybrid Shorts, and intergalactic Crewneck Tees. However, RSVLTS is changing it up by adding more variety to our galaxy with some brand new All-Day Polos, Quarter Zips, and an exclusive May the 4th button-down capturing the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace.

Polos : These polos are ideal for those who want to combine Star Wars fandom with a touch of class. Three designs are returning here with A Bounty a Day, Lil Troopers, and Trilogy's End, allowing fans to represent the galaxy in a more refined way. These are the Polos you are looking for.

: These polos are ideal for those who want to combine Star Wars fandom with a touch of class. Three designs are returning here with A Bounty a Day, Lil Troopers, and Trilogy's End, allowing fans to represent the galaxy in a more refined way. These are the Polos you are looking for. Quarter Zips : Whether you're exploring Hoth, the park, or just hitting the Cantina, these two new quarter zips are perfect for you. Mandalore and Hyperspace are both sleek designs featuring premium materials that will have you stay warm while looking cool, whether you are a Rebel or an Imperial.

: Whether you're exploring Hoth, the park, or just hitting the Cantina, these two new quarter zips are perfect for you. Mandalore and Hyperspace are both sleek designs featuring premium materials that will have you stay warm while looking cool, whether you are a Rebel or an Imperial. Exclusive "We'll Handle This" Button-Down: This unique piece is a tribute to the prequel era. It features bold graphics and beloved characters from Episode I as Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan take on the menacing Darth Maul. The Duel of Fates will be a stunning addition to any Star Wars collection and a perfect May 4th exclusive.

Every day can be a great day to celebrate Star Wars, but May the 4th holds a special place in fans' hearts. Whether you need something just for the day or want to keep the force-sensitive fun going all year long, then RSVLTS is here. All of these new releases are already live right now, along with some of their previous releases from around the galaxy. Sizes are offered from XS to 4XL, and sure to snag up a Star Wars Kunu Kooler to keep the Force strong with your drinks this summer. May the Force be with you!

