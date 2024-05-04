Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Misc Games, Ships At Sea

Ships At Sea Confirms Release Date For Steam & EGS

Misc Games have an official Early Access release date for Ships At Sea, as the game will arrive for Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Article Summary Ships At Sea to launch in Early Access on May 23 for Steam & Epic Games Store.

Indie game by Misc Games features real-life locations and licensed brands.

Multiplayer enables teams of four to explore and operate diverse boats.

Dynamic weather, realistic ocean simulation, and boat customization included.

Indie game developer and publisher Misc Games revealed they have an official release date for Ships At Sea in Early Access. The team revealed that May 23 will be the official date for both Steam and the Epic Games Store, pushing it back two weeks for the original date set for May 9. No specific reason was given for the push, only that we can assume it was to give the devs a couple extra weeks to work on it. In the meantime, enjoy the gameplay trailer.

Ships At Sea

Ships at Sea features some of the real local businesses around Røst and Værrøy, including A. Johansen, Jangaard Export, Kaikanten, Røst Sjømat, and Røst Bryggehotell. Misc Games has also licensed various boating and fishing equipment brands such as Breeze, PingMe (from Ocean Space Acoustics), Lorentzen Hydraulikk, and Østbornholms Kutterservice to provide the most realistic, dynamic overall experience for enthusiasts on both fronts: fishing and boating. For the first time in Misc Games' acclaimed boating catalog, soon-to-be skippers will be able to play with their friends online with their own boats in multiplayer. Additionally, Misc Games will launch an online co-op mode in the first major update where players can divide and conquer the expansive sea with different roles such as cargo transporter, service operator, commercial fisherman, and more.

Play With Your Friends: Multiplayer will be available in Ships at Sea. Team up in a maximum party of four and set sail!

Multiplayer will be available in Ships at Sea. Team up in a maximum party of four and set sail! More Than Just Fishing: Encounter stunning graphics and captivating gameplay tailored for various types of boats, such as cargo, service operator, and commercial fishing.

Encounter stunning graphics and captivating gameplay tailored for various types of boats, such as cargo, service operator, and commercial fishing. Life on the Water: Experience an even more realistic sailing adventure with our brand-new ocean simulation and physically-based buoyancy system.

Experience an even more realistic sailing adventure with our brand-new ocean simulation and physically-based buoyancy system. Wide Range of Conditions: Introducing a dynamic weather system that creates a highly immersive and realistic atmosphere.

Introducing a dynamic weather system that creates a highly immersive and realistic atmosphere. Highly Customizable: Customize your character and boat as much as you want. Enter the shipyard to upgrade, rig, or maintain your boat.

