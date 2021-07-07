Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect

If you're a Community fan, then you know the "Greendale Seven" is a roster with Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Alison Brie (Annie), Donald Glover (Troy) & Chevy Chase's (Pierce) name on it (with Jim Rash and Ken Jeong on our hearts' "honorary mention" list). But let's say you're not a Community fan or you're writing a book like 1001 TV Series You Must Watch Before You Die? It would take a matter of mere minutes to get the rundown we just gave you above. So we can respect where Brown's coming from when she took to Twitter earlier today to call out a publication for leaving her contribution to the series and Shirley's story out of the passage for Community. Along with leaving Brown off of a casting list that noted the other six actors and including someone who was never a series regular, Brown also noted that Rash and Jeong's contributions also deserved respectful acknowledgment.

Here's a look at Brown's tweets rightfully calling out the disrespect shown to both her and Shirley as well as several of her co-stars:

Notice anything? And folks wonder why I say Shirley is an afterthought? There were eight series regulars on Community. I was #4 on the list. My bud @robcorddry was never a series regular. His name is there. See whose name is missing? pic.twitter.com/kEtQrXI8xI — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And they did @kenjeong and #JimRash dirty too. But they didn't leap frog over them in the cast list. Just saying. It's like one of the #GreendaleSeven wasn't at the dang table every single episode. #EarthIsGhetto — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Shifting to something to make Community fans a little happier, series creator Dan Harmon took to Instagram to weigh in on the sitcom debate over which show is funnier, Friends or The Office. Well, let's just say that Harmon's going off the grid with his choice- a very personal one that should make Community fans happy. And not just because Harmon was making the case for their beloved series but also for the teasingly optimistic way he wrapped his post: "#sixseasonsandasteadybutcautiousbuildofincreasinglyexcitingspeculation":

