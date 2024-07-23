Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, TV | Tagged: Emma D’Arcy, house of the dragon, Mysaria, Rhaenyra Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno

House of the Dragon: D'Arcy, Mizuno on That Rhaenyra/Mysaria Moment

Emma D'Arcy & Sonoya Mizuno unpack their moment during the climax of HBO's House of the Dragon episode "Smallfolk" and where it could lead.

As season two approaches the home stretch, things are ramping up for Team Green of King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Team Black of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) in the latest House of the Dragon episode "Smallfolk," especially a moment at the episode's climax between Rhaenyra and her right hand, Mysaria, aka the White Worm (Sonoya Mizuno). It's been pretty clear that things have been escalating around them – from the King trying to recover from his wounds and the collateral damage from his brother Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) to both sides doing their best to round up their allies among the seven kingdoms to fight the Targaryen Civil War known as the Dance of the Dragons. D'Arcy and Mizuno spoke to Variety about their moment and what it could mean. The following contains spoilers.

House of the Dragon Stars Emma D'Arcy & Sonoya Mizuno on Rhaenyra & Mysarla's Potential Season-Defining Moment

Early in season two, Rhaenyra and her uncle/husband Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) have a bit of a falling out from the infamous "Blood & Cheese" incident. Daemon leaves while trying to drum up loyalty for Rhaenyra but ends up staying in Harrenhal. In "Smallfolk," he finds himself haunted by the demons of his past, which includes talking to his late brother, the former King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). With Daemon away and the mounting stress from the building civil war, Rhaenyra and Mysaria meet to discuss the next course of action, getting into darker memories as the two share an intimate moment with a passionate kiss, which is original to HBO's House of the Dragon and not depicted in George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood before a guard interrupts them to inform Rhaenyra of someone flying a wild dragon in Westeros and takes off to find out more.

"Honestly, I think initially there was just such a desire to connect," D'Arcy said. "I think what you see initially is intimacy and an intimacy that Rhaenyra shares so rarely. Even in some of her other romantic relationships, there's a lot of presentation, there's a lot of bravado, often from both sides. Certainly, with Daemon, I think both parties struggle to reveal themselves in weakness and that their eroticism is sort of predicated on power."

D'Arcy continued about their characters' build-up. "Whereas with Mysaria, in this growing relationship — it's remarkably honest. Initially, there's huge feelings of empathy and gratitude toward this person. Rhaenyra is hugely affected by the life that Mysaria has lived so bravely. Then, they are two bodies completely overrun by touch. As soon as they embrace and their bodies are touching, I think it's pure bodily desire."

Mizuno told Variety on July 19 how "people will have their opinions about it" and the kiss took the characters both "by surprise." "There's nothing Machiavellian in it, as far as I'm concerned," she explained. "It's a really beautiful, tender kiss, and it would be impossible not to feel something as Mysaria in that moment. I don't think she has had that kind of kiss — maybe ever. And I think sex and sexuality is very complicated for her, given her history as a young woman with her father and then going into her professional work life. So to have that such a tender, loving, and passionate moment would have woken something up."

The Civil War (2024) star shared how she and D'Arcy prepped for the scene. "When we discussed it, we talked about when you realize you have a crush on someone in hindsight, and you're like, 'Oh yeah, of course. I've fancied that person for six months, and I didn't realize,'" she said. "But then once you realize it, it's then a full-blown teenage crush. So maybe there's some of that going on. But there's also a civil war breaking out, so what are the priorities going to be?"

This could potentially complicate things as Mysaria was also with Daemon when Rhaenyra was expecting. "It's going to be a bit of a shit show, isn't it?" Mizuno said. "But I'm looking forward to it, whatever it's going to be." For more, including D'Arcy talking about the Dragonseeds, Rhaenyra's impulse to act on the dragon and its rider at the end of the episode, breaking down their and Mizuno's characters' relationship, exploring Rhaenyra's sexuality, and how they feel it will affect Rhaenyra's relationship with Daemon, you can check out the complete interview. House of the Dragon airs on Sundays on HBO and streams on Max.

