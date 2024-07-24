Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution, paramount, preview, season 17

Criminal Minds: Evolution S17E09 Preview: Gold Star Connections Grow

As we inch closer to the season finale, here's a look at what's ahead with Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution S17E09: "Stars & Stripes."

As we inch ever so closer to the second season finale of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, we can't shake the feeling that as much as the season's been pretty much non-stop from the start? Yeah, this remaining run of episodes vibes like they're going to be elevating things to whole new levels. This week brings S17E09: "Stars & Stripes," as the BAU continues connecting the dots on just how connected Gold Star truly is – but there's a deadly price that gets paid. Meanwhile, Jade (Liana Liberato) and Dana (Nikko Austen Smith) continue to take Voit's (Zach Gilford) lead – but where is it leading them? Here's a look at the official overview for this week's episode, followed by an interesting set of preview images.

Criminal Minds Season 17 Episode 9: "Stars & Stripes" – The BAU continues to assemble the pieces connecting Gold Star victims to Aida Limited; Jade (Liana Liberato) and Dana (Nikko Austen Smith) follow Voit (Zach Gilford) to the heart of the conspiracy; A search warrant execution by the BAU has deadly consequences. Directed by Bethany Rooney and written by Christopher Barbour, here's a look at the image gallery for this week's chapter:

In the wake of last season's shocking finale, the second season picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of "Gold Star." As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard. With the streaming series returning this Thursday with S17E09: "Stars & Stripes," here's a look back at a key moment from last week's episode:

The streaming series stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and Ryan-James Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. For the second season, Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives, Get Shorty), Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Snowpiercer), Brian White (Ray Donovan, Chicago Fire), Tuc Watkins (Uncoupled, Black Monday), and the returning Paul F. Tompkins. Now, here's a look back at the original teaser – followed by what we know (so far) about some of the season's new faces:

Huffman has been tapped to portray Dr. Jill Gideon, the ex-wife of Jason Gideon (played initially by Mandy Patinkin). Based on the character description that was released, Dr. Gideon is a brilliant biological psychiatrist who agrees to help the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory. Jill is reluctant to return to the bureau's elite team given her complicated history with David Rossi (Mantegna) and her dead ex-husband, Jason Gideon (Patinkin), but soon realizes her specific skill set could help them uncover another clue to the elusive Gold Star mystery.

Gregg is set as FBI Director Ray Madison, who set up the deal to have Voit assist the BAU team. White's Vincent Orlov is Voit's attorney – a shady dealer whom Voit uses to keep the pressure on the BAU team – from a distance. Watkins's Frank Church appears to be an advocate for children – but the BAU is sensing something very wrong with Church's motives. Tompkins returns as Brian Garrity, Emily Prentiss's (Brewster) former neighbor and conspiracy theorist who finds himself being used as a pawn in a much bigger game – one meant to end the BAU's investigation before it's barely begun.

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios – with Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serving as showrunner. In addition, Messer, Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon serve as executive producers.

