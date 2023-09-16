Posted in: Audio Dramas, NBC, Opinion, TBS, TV, TV | Tagged: conan, conan o'brien, donald trump, opinion, trump

Conan O'Brien Explains How Donald Trump Has "Hurt Political Comedy"

On a recent podcast, Conan O'Brien explains how Donald Trump "hurt political comedy" with a very fitting The National Enquirer comparison.

Let's put aside for a second all of the damage that ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump has done over the years to both the country and the world – damage that we're still paying for and will be for some time to come. First, because it will depress the s**t out of you if you think about it for too long. Second, we're taking a look at another aspect of society that Trump's damaged – comedy. At least, that's how Conan O'Brien is feeling – and he shared those feelings on Kara Swisher's New York Magazine podcast. "I'm really going on a limb here saying: That's his greatest crime, that I think he's hurt political comedy by being so outlandish himself. I think the January 6 thing is a blip compared to how much he's hurt comedy," O'Brien shared, with some comedic exaggeration on display but still an interesting point.

As O'Brien sees it, Trump doesn't allow for a lot of subtlety & nuance when it comes to how folks view him, adding that "when Trump came along, what a lot of people have to revert to is: 'Doesn't he suck? I hate that guy. He's an asshole.' And those aren't jokes." In fact, O'Brien makes an excellent comparison to The National Enquirer to demonstrate how the absurdities of reality can stymie comedy. "If you go and buy a real 'National Enquirer,' it says, 'Elvis sighted in UFO; he has tentacles for arms. Ghost baby turns into vampire and attacks Michael Jackson's ghost,'" O'Brien explained. "There's no way to parody that. You can't parody something that already has that crazy, irregular shape. It's not possible." For more of what O'Brien had to share with Swisher on their podcast, make sure to check out the complete episode here.

