Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Boston Blue S01E18: "Personal Foul" Preview: College Hoops Threat

Check out what's ahead with tonight's episode of CBS's Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue S01E18: "Personal Foul."

Article Summary Boston Blue S01E18 “Personal Foul” finds Danny and Lena protecting a college hoops star while probing a murder.

Tonight’s Boston Blue preview teases personal conflicts, moral dilemmas, and team tensions rising before the finale.

Episode 19, “Chasing Monsters,” brings a deadly threat close to home as grief, politics, and hard choices collide.

Boston Blue Season 1 finale “Patrol” sets up a dangerous case, D.A. election fallout, and major turning points.

With the season finale only two weeks away, we're back with our pregame preview for CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue. In S01E18: "Personal Foul," Danny (Wahlberg) and Lena (Martin-Green) juggle protecting a college basketball star in danger and a murder investigation. Meanwhile, issues within the team begin bubbling to the surface. Here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode, followed by what else we know about the season's final two chapters:

Boston Blue Season 1 Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 18: "Personal Foul" – When a college basketball star is threatened, Danny and Lena race to protect them while solving a murder. Meanwhile, deeply personal conflicts and moral dilemmas surface, forcing the team to confront difficult truths about loyalty, identity, and justice. Directed by Anton Cropper, with a story by Jamila Daniel.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 19: "Chasing Monsters" – A deadly threat strikes close to home, pulling Lena, Danny and the team into an intense investigation that stirs buried grief and tests their resolve. At the same time, Mae faces a political and personal reckoning, prompting a revelation that pushes Lena toward a life-changing decision. Directed by Sherwin Shilati, with a story by Terri Kopp.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 20: "Patrol" – A dangerous investigation collides with pivotal personal and professional decisions, pushing the team to their limits. As the D.A. election draws closer, shifting dynamics and an unexpected incident heighten the urgency and raise new questions for everyone involved. Directed by Sherwin Shilati, with a story by Brandon Sonnier & Brandon Margolis.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!