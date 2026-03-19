Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie S08E12: "Spy Games" & S08E13: "The Thinker" Previews

Check out the official overview and image gallery for ABC's The Rookie S08E12: "Spy Games," and the overview for S08E13: "The Thinker."

Article Summary The Rookie S08E12: FBI and LAPD unite for a covert sting to protect Bailey from a looming threat.

Wesley and Angela's marriage faces turmoil as his campaign is rocked by a scandal.

S08E13: Bailey takes on a new role while Nolan’s ride-along spirals out of control.

The team begins searching for new recruits as fresh challenges test their bonds and skills.

We've still got some time to go between now and the next episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, but's it's never to early to pass along what's been released about what's still to come this season. In S08E12: "Spy Games," the FBI and LAPD team up on an operation to keep Bailey (Jenna Dewan) safe, while troubles with Wesley's (Shawn Ashmore) campaign begin to impact his marriage to Angela (Alyssa Diaz). Following that, we have S08E13: "The Thinker," with Bailey taking on a new role, things not going so well for Nolan (Nathan Fillion), and the team looking for some new blood.

The Rookie S08E12: "Spy Games" & S08E13: "The Thinker" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 12: "Spy Games" – The FBI and LAPD join forces on a covert sting operation to protect Bailey, while Wesley and Angela face tensions in their marriage when his campaign is threatened by a public scandal.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 13: "The Thinker" – Bailey gets a new role, and a ride-along with Nolan goes awry. Meanwhile, the team looks to recruit new members.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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