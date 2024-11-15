Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Hulu, Movies, TV | Tagged: academy awards, conan o'brien, oscars

Conan O'Brien Officially Set to Host 97th Oscars Ceremony

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) confirmed that Conan O’Brien will host the 97th Oscars Ceremony in March 2025.

If you're like us, then you've been sweating over who exactly will be hosting the 97th Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, when Jake Gyllenhaal-starring Road House walks away with all of the gold (Conor McGregor for Best Supporting Actor, dammit!). Trust us – we feel your pain. Thankfully, ABC and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) put our agonizing wait to an end this morning, confirming that Emmy-winning comedian, writer, producer, and former late-night host Conan O'Brien will be the ringmaster for the night's festivities.

"America demanded it, and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars," O'Brien shared in a statement when the news first hit. Set to air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and broadcast to more than 200 territories worldwide, this marks O'Brien's first time hosting the big awards gig – with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel hosting the previous two seasons.

"We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O'Brien host the Oscars this year," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang shared in a joint statement. "He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year."

Oscars EPs Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan believe O'Brien's mix of unique comedy and hosting skills will prove to be a huge boost to the broadcast. "Conan has all the qualities of a great Oscars host — he is incredibly witty, charismatic, and funny and has proven himself to be a master of live event television. We are so looking forward to working with him to deliver a fresh, exciting, and celebratory show for Hollywood's biggest night," Kapoor and Mullan shared.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!