Constantine, Madame X Projects Dead at HBO Max; Expected to Be Shopped

So we have good news and bad news on the Constantine front. Earlier today came the news that Warner Bros. Discovery had given a green light for a sequel to the 2005 Keanu Reeves-starring film, with both Reeves and original director Francis Lawrence reuniting for the project. Naturally, that had folks like us wondering what this meant for the series take that was in development. Granted, just last month, reports were that the project was "on solid ground and moving along." Well, you can scratch that report because Variety has confirmed that J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot Productions series 'is now dead" (even with the search for a lead having started and four scripts completed). But that's not all on the bad news front, with Variety also reporting that the Angela Robinson-produced "Madame X" series also not moving forward. That said, the report does make it clear that the projects could find new lives elsewhere (especially with WBD's renewed interest in licensing out projects to streaming and cable instead of keeping every project in-house exclusive). Warner Bros. Television and Bad Robot are reportedly still interested in both projects, and they "expect to find a new home for them both."

It's been a mixed bag when it comes to WBD and the streaming side of the DCEU. We know that EP Greg Berlanti's DC's Strange Adventures is no longer moving forward, but the Finn Wittrock-starring "Green Lantern" series looks to be doing strong. And as for Abrams and Bad Robot, there were reports not too long ago that WBD President & CEO David Zaslav and his team weren't too thrilled with how the WBD's deal with Abrams has been handled. In particular, the "Justice League Dark" project that was supposed to include "Madame X" and a new "Constantine" series.