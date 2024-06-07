Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, countdown, Jensen Ackles, Jessica Camacho, prime video

Countdown: Jessica Camacho Joins Jensen Ackles for Prime Video Series

Jessica Camacho (S.W.A.T.) has joined the cast of Derek Haas, Jensen Ackles, and Amazon MGM Studios' Prime Video thriller-drama Countdown.

Earlier this week, we learned that Derek Haas (NBC's "Chicago" franchise), Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys), and Amazon MGM Studios were teaming up for Countdown. Amazon's Prive Video gave the project a 13-episode season order – and now, we're starting to learn who will be joining Ackles in the show's cast. Jessica Camacho (The Flash, S.W.A.T.) has been tapped as the female lead opposite in the upcoming thriller-drama streaming series.

The series kicks off following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions.

Camacho's Amber Oliveras is a Special Agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) with 14 years on the job. Undercover in multiple operations, she's a badass who won't take crap from anyone. She's intrigued by this new opps team, and though she seems to do well enough on her own, it'll be a nice change of pace working with others.

"I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on 'The Boys' and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on 'Countdown,'"Ackles shared in a statement. "I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our 'Countdown' family to bring this story to life." Haas added, "I am thrilled to be working again with Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders and all the excellent people they've assembled at Prime Video. I love making shows that keep you on the edge of your seat with nonstop action, drama, surprises, and suspense, and I can't wait to work with Jensen and for everyone to see Countdown."

For Haas, this is the first project stemming from his overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios following his departure from Wolf Entertainment. After joining The Boys during its third season, Ackles signed a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios for Chaos Machine Prods. – his company with his wife, Danneel Ackles. "We are incredibly excited to be back in business with Derek Haas," Amazon MGM Studios Head of Television Vernon Sanders shared. "He has an undeniable ability to enthrall audiences with thrilling storytelling and heart. We cannot wait for Prime Video's global customers to experience this dynamic series, led by our very talented star, Jensen Ackles." Along with having created the series, Haas will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

