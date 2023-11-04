Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, max, preview

Creature Commandos "All Set to Come Out in 2024": James Gunn

Taking to social media to clear up any confusion, DC Studios' co-CEO James Gunn reaffirmed that Creature Commandos will premiere in 2024.

Article Summary "Creature Commandos" is still set to premiere in 2024, reaffirmed by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn.

The animated series from by Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran is based on content by J. M. DeMatteis & Pat Broderick.

Reports of the series being delayed began hitting earlier this week.

J. M. DeMatteis commends James Gunn's handling of the DC Universe: "Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He understands and respects the source material and the creators".

Earlier today, we covered some confusion as to whether or not DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran's upcoming streaming animated series based on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos would be arriving on Max in 2024 or 2025. Until today, Gunn and series star Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.) confirmed that next year would see the premiere of the new DCU's first series. But a recent update from animation studio Bobbypills had the series not arriving until 2025. Well, Gunn heard the rumblings and took to Twitter/X to clarify the confusion. "Yes, 'Creature Commandos' is all set to come out in 2024," Gunn posted. "There have never been any delays, thank goodness. Any info otherwise is a well-intentioned mistake or misspeaking."

Here's a look at Gunn's social media post from earlier reaffirming that the animated series would be hitting screens next year and not in 2025:

Yes, Creature Commandos is all set to come out in 2024. There have never been any delays, thank goodness. Any info otherwise is a well-intentioned mistake or misspeaking. 🧜‍♂️ https://t.co/wQJjewXKtR pic.twitter.com/enr6VE5LiL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis on James Gunn's DCU Approach

"James [Gunn] and I had a very nice conversation about 'Creature Commandos' and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects," DeMatteis shared in a tweet/x earlier this evening. But in a follow-up tweet/x, DeMatteis made sure to let everyone know that the DCU is in "great hands" with Gunn, adding, "Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He understands and respects the source material and the creators." Here's a look at DeMatteis' tweets from earlier:

James and I had a very nice conversation about Creature Commandos and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects. https://t.co/hHHEXPsodA — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He's understands and respects the source material and the creators. — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Creature Commandos "Hilarious," "Wildly Funny Stuff": Harbour

"We recorded a bunch of stuff. I mean, not only do I get to play in the DC Universe, I get to play in the James Gunn DC Universe, which is a whole new exciting thing. I didn't know what it was when it was sent to me; I met with James, and he sort of laid out a lot of stuff. It's really exciting. He considers it some of the best stuff he's ever written," Harbour shared during a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike interview with Collider. "It's hilarious, and the character is great. I think it's been announced that it's Frankenstein, and it's a very colorful, terrific character. So, yeah, we've started to shoot stuff. I'm not one to really break, but during this, it is wildly funny stuff. So, yeah, we're shooting. It's hilarious, and I can't wait for people to see it."

The role call for the adult animated series (and any potential live-action takes) includes Frank Grillo set as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, and Steve Agee returning as John Economos. First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

