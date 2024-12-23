Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu

Creature Commandos: DC Studios' Animated Series Returning for Season 2

The good news continues for DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Creature Commandos officially set to return for Season 2.

It looks like the good news continues to roll on for co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios, with word dropping today that Creature Commandos has been picked up for a second season – with the news coming only days before the fifth chapter of the adult animated series' first season. "We're thrilled to team up with Max for another season of 'Creature Commandos' mayhem," shared Gunn and Safran in a statement. "From our spectacular first season of 'Peacemaker' to the astonishing run of 'The Penguin' to the record-breaking launch of 'Creature Commandos,' Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings. Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono, and the entire team, for your tremendous support of DC Studios. We are proud to call Max home."

You wanted monsters? Well, you're getting even more. We're coming back for season two! But don't worry, we've still got plenty left this season for you. Catch new episodes of #CreatureCommandos every Thursday, with the season one finale dropping January 9 exclusively on… pic.twitter.com/74JeDzscRa — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 23, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Amy Gravitt, VP of HBO & Max comedy programming, added, "Only James Gunn could have conjured this wild band of misfit monsters who tug at your heart and force you to root passionately for them. We couldn't be more delighted to continue their stories with James, Dean Lorey, Peter Safran, and our fantastic partners at DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation." Peter Girardi, Executive VP of Alternative Programming at Warner Bros. Animation, noted, "Thanks to the brilliant imagination of James and the talent of our amazing artists, DC fans fell in love with this new family of heroes," said Peter Girardi, executive vp alternative programming at Warner Bros. Animation. "We are excited to continue this wild ride with our partners at Max. You want more monsters; you're getting more monsters."

Now, here's a look at the image gallery released for S01E05: "The Iron Pot" (directed by Matt Peters and written by Gunn). In it, we get more of Frankenstein's backstory as he teams with Flag to disprove Circe's apocalyptic visions.

The roll call for Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series. Now, here's a look at the official promo for this week's episode:

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

