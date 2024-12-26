Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu

Creature Commandos: Frank Grillo Prefers New DCU's "Personal" Approach

Creature Commandos' Frank Grillo on preferring what James Gunn and Peter Safran are doing with the DCU over Marvel Studios' MCU and more.

With this week's episode of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's Creature Commandos not even a day old, we're going to avoid spoilers until at least tomorrow – but that doesn't mean we can't pass along the preview images and promo for next week's episode, S01E06: "Priyatel Skelet" (directed by Sam Liu and written by Gunn) – with Alan Tudyk's Dr. Phosphorus getting the spotlight. But before we get to that – and because we wanted to have something of quality to include with this preview – Frank Grillo shared what it is about the DCU that he prefers when comparing what Gunn and Safran are putting together with DC Studios and his time over in Marvel Studios' MCU (where he portrayed Crossbones).

"They're very different," Grillo shared with EW during a recent interview. "Marvel's a different machine, and it's great in its own right, but the thing I love about James' and Peter's DC is that it's much more contained. It's so much more personal, and I really enjoy it better. I just love being part of something in the embryonic stage and being able to grow with it and watch it flourish." Along with the adult animated series, Grillo's Rick Flag, Sr. will have a prominent role in Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2 and appearing in Gunn's upcoming David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman film (set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025). Now, here's a look at the image gallery for next week's new episode:

Creature Commandos: Gunn on Weekly Drops Being Better Than Binge

"Because it affords a quality show an opportunity to be discussed and grow from week to week. 'CC' has gotten more popular from episode to episode because of the positive discussion around it and has cultivated an enthusiastic audience. If we had dropped all the episodes at once, who knows what would have happened," Gunn shared when asked on social media why the decision was made to release the season weekly, laying out the benefits of weekly episode drops. "I will likely always be in the one-a-week camp for our shows. For people who want to binge all at once, they can wait until the end of the season," he added.

The roll call for Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series.

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!