The Hunger Games: Sunrise On the Reaping Hires Original Film's Writer

The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping has a screenwriter, and he's familiar with the franchise. The film releases on November 20, 2026.

Screenwriter Billy Ray, renowned for the original film, returns to infuse authentic Hunger Games spirit.

Francis Lawrence directs a high-stakes cinematic experience backed by Color Force’s top producers.

Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel sets the stage for a bold new chapter in the Hunger Games saga.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping is hitting theaters on November 20, 2026, and today at the Lionsgate CinemaCon 2025 presentation, they announced that writer Billy Ray will pen the script. He wrote the original Hunger Games film, so he is more than familiar with the franchise. The film is directed by Francis Lawrence and produced by Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The novel the film is based on, by Suzanne Collins, was released to stores on March 18 and is already a best-seller.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Gives Us Haymitch's Story

"When you've been set up to lose everything you love, what is there left to fight for? As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena."

The Hunger Games is the most important franchise to Lionsgate not named John Wick, and this is the story that fans have wanted to be told for a long, long time. The last film was very successful a couple years ago, and I would assume that this one will be even bigger for the studio.

