John Wick Universe Expands: Chapter 5, Caine Spin Off, Animated Film

John Wick Chapter 5, a Caine spin-off, and a new animated John Wick prequel film were announced by Lionsgate at CinemaCon 2025.

Article Summary John Wick Chapter 5 announced, promising fresh storytelling with Keanu Reeves at the helm of Lionsgate’s saga.

Animated prequel expands the universe, exploring John Wick's impossible task with stunning visual flair.

Caine spin-off featuring Donnie Yen introduces bold action and a new perspective to the franchise.

Innovative projects unveiled at CinemaCon 2025 set the stage for the next explosive chapter in John Wick.

John Wick: Chapter 5 and a new, animated prequel are on the way from Lionsgate, and a Caine spin off starring Donnie Yen were announced today at their CinemaCon 2025 panel. Chapter 5 will see Lionsgate teaming on the development of the film with Thunder Road producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, franchise director and producer Chad Stahelski, and star and producer Keanu Reeves. Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate, said this: "Keanu, Chad, Basil, and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world. We can't wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next."

John Wick Expands Well Past Ballerina

The producing team of Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, 87Eleven Entertainment's Chad Stahelski, and Keanu Reeves will produce the animated prequel. 87Eleven Entertainment's Alex Young and Jason Spitz will executive produce. It is being directed by Ultraman: Rising director Shannon Tindle. The script is by Vanessa Taylor, who wrote Divergent. The story will deal with John Wick's Impossible Task, teased in the four films released so far. Fogelson: "In both animation and the world of Wick, the possibilities are endless. And there is no John Wick story fans are clamoring for more than the Impossible Task. Shannon's take on that story is an incredible one, and we are beyond excited to see what John Wick can do in animation." Reeves is expected to return to voice the hero. Finally, Caine, the popular character played by Donnie Yen, is also getting his own spin off. Yen himself is directing. "The John Wick films have set an immensely high standard for action filmmaking and I greatly appreciate Lionsgate giving me the opportunity to further elevate the franchise," said Yen. "I am both thrilled and deeply inspired to make this happen."

John Wick has grown into one of the most successful action franchises of all time, and Lionsgate is wise to lean into the franchise as far as it can. The next chapter in the sags, spin off From the World of John Wick: Ballerina starring Ana de Armas and Reeves, releases in theaters on June 6, and from the trailer, looks like it sould be quite the success for the studio. More about both of these new projects as we learn them.

