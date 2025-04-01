Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dan slott, Joe Rogan

DC Comics Making The Creeper A Joe Rogan-Like Podcaster For Superman

DC Comics is making The Creeper a Joe Rogan-like podcaster working at the Daily Planet in their new Superman comic books.

At WonderCon, Dan Slott talked about his upcoming plans for Superman, returning to DC after spending decades writing Spider-Man, She-Hulk and Fantastic Four for Marvel. He stated that DC Comics had approached him a number of times over the years while he was working at Marvel Comics. He noted that the first time DC Comics knocked at his door, he wanted to finish his long run on Superior Spider-Man. The second time he says that he was really close to taking it again but didn't, only for Brian Michael Bendis to jump from Marvel to DC to start writing Superman, exclaiming that Bendis "took my lifeboat!" And then, this time, he would have had to leave Spider-Boy, his co-creation now with his own series, at issue three, but he's managed to push that to issue twenty, which feels about right to him.

As for his upcoming Superman Unlimited run, he explained that we'll get the Frank Capra version of the Daily Planet, basically with journalists as heroes, but that they will be battling other journalists for scoops. One of those Planet journalists will be Jack Ryder, The Creeper, who is a Daily Planet podcaster in the fashion of Joe Rogan, as No Laughing Matter – battling Clark Kent and the rest to get the story. Slott says that it is taking all he's got not to turn Superman Unlimited into a Creeper book. He also promises that his work in the Summer of Superman Special will include a setup with other members of the Superman family that could spin off into another book, but that he is keeping a focus on a solo Superman book… for now.

SUMMER OF SUPERMAN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Dan Slott, Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

THIS IS IT! SPRING INTO THE SUMMER OF SUPERMAN! The Man of Steel and his universe of friends, family, allies, and rogues is in for some big changes, and it all starts in the Summer of Superman Special! Brought to you by Superman series architects Joshua Williamson (Superman), Mark Waid (Superman: Action Comics), and (making his grand entrance to the world of tomorrow) Dan Slott, this special oversize issue will set the stage for all the major events exploding throughout the Superman titles! When John Henry Irons and Lana Lang take their vows, everyone turns up for the big day–but trouble is brewing on the horizon, as threats from the past, present, and future kick off major new conflicts for the Superman Family. Brought to stunning life by the incomparable art of Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Super Sons), the Summer of Superman Special is the ground floor to the most exciting action imaginable in 2025! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 4/16/2025 SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #1

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

DAN SLOTT AND RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE TAKE THE MAN OF STEEL TO NEW HEIGHTS! The summer of Superman heats up with a brand-new ongoing series taking the DCU by storm! When an asteroid the size of Metropolis hurtles toward collision with planet Earth, the Justice League dispatches Superman to avert the crisis–but a sinister threat lurks within that will change the world like never before, and this danger glows green. The Last Son of Krypton must risk everything to save his adopted home, the very home which now tries to kill him, from complete destruction! The Man of Steel is poised to fly like never before in this new cornerstone series, brought to life by the dazzling DC debut of writer Dan Slott (The Superior Spider-Man) and renowned artist Rafael Albuquerque (All-Star Batman)! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/21/2025 SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #2 CVR A RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

ENTER: THE KRYPTO-KNIGHTS! Superman faces a brave new world–radical change sweeps the globe, and the ramifications of the Kryptonite asteroid reach a fever pitch! The epicenter of this new Kryptonite power reverberates from the Emerald City–a nation-state positioned atop a massive stockpile of this incredible natural resource and ruled with an iron fist by the Kryptonite King and his dreaded Krypto-Knights! Can Superman hope to continue his fight for truth and justice with Kryptonite flooding the streets with danger? Plus: the Daily Planet's expansion continues, and Gorilla City's representative joins the team! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2025

