Posted in: Cinemacon, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: CinemaCon 2025, lionsgate, Now You See Me 4, Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Now You See Me: Now You Don't Official Title, Part 4 Coming As Well

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is the official title of the third film in the franchise. A fourth is in development, according to Lionsgate.

Article Summary Now You See Me: Now You Don't is set as the third film, merging mesmerizing magic with high-stakes heist thrills.

A fourth installment is in early development, promising fresh tricks and daring escapades for magic fans.

The theatrical debut of Now You See Me: Now You Don't builds on a legacy of inventive illusions and slick heists.

Lionsgate and top filmmakers elevate the saga with bold direction and a renewed take on magic moments.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is officially the title of the third film in the popular franchise, coming to theaters on November 14. Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, and Isla Fisher are all back and joined by Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, Rosamund Pike, and Morgan Freeman in the sequel. Also announced on stage at their presentation is that Now You See Me 4 is also in the works. Director of Now You See Me: Now You Don't Ruben Fleischer will also be back to direct the fourth film in the early stages of development. "Directing Now You See Me: Now You Don't was as much fun as making any movie in my career. It combines two of my favorite things—heist movies and magic—and working with this incredible cast was truly magical. Of course I want to keep it going." Bobby Cohen, who originally developed and has produced all the films in the series, will return to produce the new installment alongside Alex Kurtzman of Secret Hideout. Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

Now You See Me Takes Magic To A Whole New Level

Now You See Me: Now You Don't has completed production. The official synopsis: "The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film. Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland) the next installment of the NOW YOU SEE ME franchise stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, with Rosamund Pike, and Morgan Freeman."

The franchise's first two films combined to gross over $600 million worldwide, and with the original cast all back, it is hard to think that these two new films will not have the same kind of success. The only real question is what took Lionsgate so long to get us more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!