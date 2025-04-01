Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: CinemaCon 2025, Warner Bros

CinemaCon 2025: Warner Bros. "The Big Picture" Presentation Liveblog

It's time for the second panel of the second day of CinemaCon, so join us as we liveblog the Warner Bros. "The Big Picture" Presentation.

Article Summary Warner Bros. 'The Big Picture' presentation debuts breaking news on major film releases at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas.

Live updates cover films like Superman, F1, Final Destination, The Conjuring universe and more with early reveals.

Industry experts discuss Warner Bros. pivot amid high expectations for the DC slate and future releases as new projects emerge.

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, Cinema United [the new name for NATO, the National Association of Theater Owners] gathers in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibes of CinemaCon have shifted considerably, and, in many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here very much still believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped up for the new year. Sometimes, that means some trailers; sometimes, that means entire movies; and sometimes, we get confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found anywhere online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to provide you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas with liveblogs of the presentation for you to follow along with. The second panel of day two is one of the big ones; Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is in a weird place these days. To say that some people aren't happy with how things are going over there might be the understatement of the century. One needs look no further than the entire thing with Coyote vs. Acme. And while that story had an eventual happy ending, it does exemplify the chaos that is Warner Bros. these days. They won't be focusing on that, though, they are going to be focusing on the big releases and one of the movies we're probably going to see something for is Superman. This is another "betting the farm" situation for Warner Bros. as they need this film to land if they want the next era of DC to work.

F1, a film Warner Bros. is distributing from Apple Studios, also has a presence on the show floor so that is going to get some love. We also have the new Final Destination plus a new film in The Conjuring universe, the new Paul Thomas Anderson film One Battle After Another, and Mortal Kombat 2, Zach Cregger is here because he was on stage for Sony, so maybe we'll see some Weapons footage, and a couple of other projects in the latter half of the year. They could talk about things happening in the future as well, we know some studios are announcing things as far in the future as 2028 as Sony did yesterday. There are a lot of things we could be seeing in this presentation and we're going to do our best to get all of the information out to you.

Warner Bros Presentation Liveblog

Liveblog will appear in 20 seconds.

