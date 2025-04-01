Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent: Our S03E12 "You're the Worst Person In the World" Preview

Along with a look at tonight's episode of ABC's Ramón Rodríguez -starring series Will Trent, we also look ahead to the following two episodes.

While we're not completely sold on the idea of taking a deep undercover assignment when you're still processing some serious trauma, that's exactly what we're looking at with tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez -starring series Will Trent. With Will (Rodríguez) looking to infiltrate the Olas Collective to learn the truth behind their shady dealings, we have an official overview, image gallery, and trailer for S03E12: "You're the Worst Person In the World" to pass along. In addition, we now have official overviews for S03E13: "One of Us Now" (April 8th) and S03E14: "A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine" (April 15th).

Will Trent Season 3 Episodes 12-14 Previews

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 12: "You're the Worst Person In the World" – While grappling with his own trauma, Will (Ramón Rodríguez) goes undercover at Olas Collective, a suspicious wellness community, to uncover the truth behind the organization and investigate a string of deaths tied to its members. Written by Laura Snow.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 13: "One of Us Now" – Will (Ramón Rodríguez) digs deeper into Olas Collective, reporting shocking truths to Amanda (Sonja Sohn). Meanwhile, the APD closes in on the cult's leaders, setting the stage for a showdown that could turn everything upside down. Written by Juliet Lashinsky-Revene.

Will Trent Season 3 Episode 14: "A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine" – When Rafael (Antwayn Hopper) turns to Will (Ramón Rodríguez) after his grandmother's sudden death, they're forced to confront their painful pasts while navigating present life-threatening dangers. Written by Daniel T. Thomsen.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

