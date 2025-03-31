Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

SNL/Morgan Wallen, The White Lotus, Jensen Ackles: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The White Lotus, SNL/Morgan Wallen, The Rookie, You, Jensen Ackles, Doctor Who, Peaky Blinders, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's The White Lotus, NBC's Saturday Night Live/Morgan Wallen, Adult Swim's Lazarus, ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's You, Hulu's All's Fair, Jensen Ackles, BBC's Doctor Who, Adult Swim's YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Adult Swim's Oh My God…Yes!, NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, CBS's Watson, AMC's Dark Winds, NBC's Suits LA, NBC's The Americas, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, CBS's The Equalizer, CBS's Tracker, Netflix's Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, AEW, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The White Lotus, SNL/Morgan Wallen, Lazarus, The Rookie, You, Jensen Ackles, Doctor Who, Dark Winds, Suits LA, The Righteous Gemstones, The Equalizer, Tracker, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, AEW, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, March 31, 2025:

The White Lotus Season 3 Finale Trailer Released; S03E07 BTS Look

SNL Writer, Morgan Wallen Have Different Ideas About "God's Country"

WBD Rolls Out New Max Logo Color Scheme; Has Serious HBO Vibes

Lazarus Sneak Peek: Axel Has a Nasty Habit of Breaking Out of Prisons

The Rookie S07E12 Sneak Peek; Fillion BDay Looks; Cast "Big Bads"

SNL 50: Morgan Wallen Seemed to Know How "Goodnights" Worked in 2020

You: New Season 5 Image Gallery Offers Clues to Joe's Final Run

Did SNL Have a Problem Last Night? Was Morgan Wallen The Reason?

All's Fair: Niecy Nash-Betts Shares Video Celebrating Series Wrap

Countdown, The Boys, Vought Rising: Jensen Ackles Offers New Insights

Doctor Who: "Genius" Christopher Eccleston "Magnificent Doctor": RTD

The Boys, Gen V, Vought Rising, Tenacious D/SNL: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Our YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E04, Oh My God…Yes! S01E05 Previews

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Our S01E06: "Plant Parenthood" Preview

Watson Season 1 Episode 8 Preview: Irene Adler Needs Watson's Help

Dark Winds S03E04: "Chahałheeł" Preview: Chee, Manuelito Compare Notes

Suits LA Season 1: Ted Gets Desperate (Our Ep. 6: "Dester" Preview)

The Americas Episode 8 Explores "The Caribbean": Our Preview Guide

The Righteous Gemstones S04E04 Preview: Another Classic Lake Weekend

The Equalizer S05E14: "The Grave Digger" Preview: Copycat Killer

The White Lotus S03E07 Preview: Who Has The Real "Killer Instincts"?

Tracker Season 2: Check Out Our S02E15: "The Grey Goose" Preview

Bridgerton Season 4 in The Daily LITG, 30th March, 2025

Peaky Blinders Creator on What to Expect from The Immortal Man Movie

AEW Bolsters Roster with Signing of Kevin Knight After Collision Bout

AEW Collision Review: When Wrestling is Done the Wrong Way

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!