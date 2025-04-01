RSVLTS Celebrates April Pool's Day with New Deadpool Collection 

Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: deadpool, Marvel Comics, RSVLTS

Hey there, chimichanga lovers and fourth-wall breakers! It's Deadpool is back and hijacking RSVLTS' once again because let's face it, the Merc with a Mouth makes everything better. That's right, get ready for some buttery-soft, action-packed, maximum-effort style as a new Marvel Button-Down Collection has arrived. Forget about April Fool's Day because this year is all about Deadpool for April Pool's Day! These shirts are so stylish that even Wolverine might crack a smile. Probably not. But still. So grab your katanas, slather on some sunscreen (because Wade sure doesn't need it), and get ready to party like a Merc with a Mouth with four new button-downs to rock.

Picture this: You, looking dangerously handsome (or beautiful—Deadpool doesn't discriminate) in a shirt so comfy it feels like a hug from a hundred tiny Ryan Reynolds clones. We're talking bold designs, witty Easter eggs, and enough Deadpool-y goodness to make even Cyclops do a double-take. From tropical getaways with Stuntpool, the seduction of a Merc-maid, a Wade Parade, and even Kidpool & Baby Pool joining in on the fun, this RSVLTS Marvel drop has it all. These bad boys are perfect for pool parties, superhero landings, or just reminding everyone that you have impeccable taste in mercenary fashion.

These button-downs are soft, stretchy, and built for heroes, villains, and morally flexible antiheroes alike. Wade Parade is one design that will be a fan-favorite as it steps into the multiverse and brings some Wade madness right to your wardrobe. If that was not enough, then Marvel fans will want to snag up a new Deadpool & Wolverine Crewneck, which would surely enhance those flavors at your next cookout. All of this Deadpool fun is available on RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material and is offered in classic (unisex) and women's styles/sizing from XS to 4XL. Celebrate April Pool's Day in style right now on RSVLTS.com.

