The Long Walk, Starring Mark Hamill, Teased At CinemaCon By Lionsgate

Lionsgate teased their adaptation of Stephen King's first-written book, The Long Walk, at their CinemaCon 2025 presentation this afternoon.

The intense thriller starring Mark Hamill challenges viewers to question limits and embrace a haunting journey.

Francis Lawrence directs this suspenseful adaptation that delves into raw emotion and tension.

Set for a September 12 theatrical release, the film brings King’s vision to life.

The Long Walk is a new Stephen King adaptation being released by Lionsgate. It was teased at their CinemaCon 2025 presentation this afternoon. It stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill. Hamill was on stage to promote the film, which saw the actors walk 10-15 miles each day on set. It is directed by Francis Lawrence from a script by JT Mollner. This is one of King's most personal stories, as it was his first novel. The thriller is highly anticipated by his fans and readers, and from our live blog, it sounds like they got it right. Lionsgate will release the film wide in theaters on September 12.

The Long Walk Is A Highly Regarded Story In King Circles

"From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King's first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films (Catching Fire, Mockingjay – Pts. 1 & 2, and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), comes THE LONG WALK, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go? Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Vertigo Entertainment / about:blank production, THE LONG WALK, directed by Francis Lawrence, screenplay by JT Mollner, based on the novel by Stephen King."

Lionsgate is not the only studio working on King adaptations this year, but this is a really smart one. The Long Walk is a emotional thriller, and a story that resonates with his readers big time. They should turn out in droves for this one, and to have a director like Lawrence involved only speaks to the amount of care being put into it. This is the type of film that the studio needs to be focusing on to compliment their bigger franchises like John Wick, the Hunger Games, and Now You See Me.

