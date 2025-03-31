Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 12: "April Fools" Images, Preview Released

Check out the official image gallery and more for ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S07E12: "April Fools."

Earlier today, we got a chance to check out what the April 15th episode of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie had to offer. Now, the spotlight shifts back to this week, with the official image gallery (okay, maybe only three images) joining the overview, episode trailer, and sneak peeks we have S07E12: "April Fools." In addition, we have an official overview for April 8th's S07E13: "Three Billboards" and an official overview for April 15's S07E14: "Mad About Murder" – here's a look!

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 12-14 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 12: "April Fools": An April Fools' prank on LAPD's social media leads to citywide chaos. Meanwhile, John's (Nathan Fillion) T.O. skills are tested, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) is assigned a challenging case, and Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) play a joke on the team.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 13: "Three Billboards": When anti-LAPD billboards emerge throughout the city, the team searches for who's responsible. Meanwhile, a car bombing prompts an investigation, Miles (Deric Augustine) reconnects with an old friend, and John (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) assess their ability to adopt.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 14: "Mad About Murder" – Tim (Eric Winter) receives a strange message, launching a larger investigation into the dark web. Meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) works to take down a popular podcast, and Miles (Deric Augustine) helps update the department's training videos.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

