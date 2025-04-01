Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Night Court

Night Court Gets Disco Fever in Our S03E14: "Hot to Trot" Preview

With a new episode hitting screens tonight, here's our updated preview for NBC's Night Court Season 3 Episode 14: "Hot to Trot."

Welcome back to our weekly look at what's on tap with NBC's Night Court Season 3. For this go-around, we've got S03E14: "Hot to Trot" – and it looks like a whole lot of folks have "Disco Fever." Along with an official overview and image gallery for tonight's episode, we also have the episode trailer, a fun video with Melissa Rauch and the latest "The Big Bang Theory" star to make an appearance, Laura Spencer (who appears with another amazing guest star, Julia Duffy), some great behind-the-scenes looks, and more – check it out!

Night Court Season 3 Episode 14: "Hot to Trot" Preview

Night Court Season 3 Episode 14: "Hot to Trot" – Abby's (Melissa Rauch) friendship with her ex-boyfriend's mother leads to romantic complications; when Julianne's (Wendie Malick) wealthy aunt passes away, the gang vies for a piece of her inheritance. Directed by Ren Bell with a screenplay by Alex Sobotowski, Beau Batchelor, and Sophia Crisafulli:

Let's Take a Look at Season 3…

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

