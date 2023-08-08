Posted in: Max, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: creature commandos, david harbour, dc studios, dcu, max

Creature Commandos "Hilarious," "Wildly Funny Stuff": David Harbour

David Harbour, aka Eric Frankenstein, had some very kind things to say about Peter Safran & James Gunn's animated series Creature Commandos.

When it comes to DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran's upcoming animated series based on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos, most of our updates have come directly from the writer himself (with Frank Grillo dropping some social media teases) – Gunn. In fact, Gunn offered an update on the 2024-debuting series as recently as over this past weekend. But for this go-around, David Harbour (Stranger Things), aka Eric Frankenstein, is sharing some thoughts on the adult animated series in an interview conducted prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike and in support of the upcoming film Gran Turismo.

"We recorded a bunch of stuff. I mean, not only do I get to play in the DC Universe, I get to play in the James Gunn DC Universe, which is a whole new exciting thing. I didn't know what it was when it was sent to me; I met with James, and he sort of laid out a lot of stuff. It's really exciting. He considers it some of the best stuff he's ever written," Harbour shared during a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike interview with Collider. "It's hilarious, and the character is great. I think it's been announced that it's Frankenstein, and it's a very colorful, terrific character. So, yeah, we've started to shoot stuff. I'm not one to really break, but during this, it is wildly funny stuff. So, yeah, we're shooting. It's hilarious, and I can't wait for people to see it."

The role call for the adult animated series (and any potential live-action takes) includes Frank Grillo set as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, and Steve Agee returning as John Economos. First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

