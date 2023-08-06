Posted in: CW, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, grant gustin, james gunn, The Flash

James Gunn on The Flash/Grant Gustin Gossip; Creature Commandos News

DC Studios' James Gunn offered two quick updates on Creature Commandos, and addressed the Grant Gustin/The Flash rumblings on social media.

Over the weekend, we mentioned how creative folks like Neil Gaiman have been making it a practice of cutting through the rumors, gossip & random speculation flowing on social media to get the truth to the fans whenever they can. Another name we can add to that list is DC Studios co-head & Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn. Even in the midst of his birthday celebration, Gunn was still able to carve out some updates and a bit of gossip clean-up regarding The CW's "Arrowverse" The Flash star Grant Gustin. But first, we have those updates we just mentioned – and both have to do with Gunn & Peter Safran's upcoming animated series based on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos. When asked if Sean Gunn's recent post about not having any upcoming projects he still had to work on, Gunn confirmed the voice acting had been finalized. And when it comes to the first season, Gunn also confirmed that it would be seven episodes.

Now, we haven't exactly been quiet when it comes to Gustin & the Arrowverse and how they need to still be active in Gunn & Safran's new DCU. So we would be as excited as anyone if the rumblings about The Flash star returning as Barry Allen (or even another DCU character) were true – but Gunn puts to rest anyone reading anything into Gunn & Gustin following each other on Instagram other than mutual professional respect:

The role call for the adult animated series (and any potential live-action takes) includes Frank Grillo set as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, and Steve Agee returning as John Economos.

First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

