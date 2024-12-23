Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, james gunn

Creature Commandos: James Gunn on Why Weekly Works Better Than Binge

DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn on why Creature Commandos benefits from weekly episode drops as opposed to binge drops.

Between the series getting rave reviews from fans and critics, a new episode dropping this week, and a second season officially on the way after the news dropped earlier today, things are looking good when it comes to DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's Creature Commandos. But for a few viewers out there, having to wait for a new episode to drop every week doesn't make any sense, arguing that a binge drop would've been a better approach. From our perspective, binge-dropping entire seasons was one of the biggest mistakes from "The Streaming Wars," sacrificing shows that arguably would've benefitted from being given the time to "breathe," attract an audience, and build a following instead of just being more food for "The Content Machine." Thankfully, Gunn and Safran feel the same way…

"Because it affords a quality show an opportunity to be discussed and grow from week to week. 'CC' has gotten more popular from episode to episode because of the positive discussion around it and has cultivated an enthusiastic audience. If we had dropped all the episodes at once, who knows what would have happened," Gunn shared, laying out the benefits of weekly episode drops. "I will likely always be in the one-a-week camp for our shows. For people who want to binge all at once, they can wait until the end of the season," he added.

The roll call for Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series. Now, here's a look at the official promo for this week's episode:

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

