Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins S02E17: "Rule 13" Preview: A Bombing Hits Close to Home

Wheeler takes charge when a car bomb explosion rocks the NIS headquarters in tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: Origins, S02E17: "Rule 13."

Article Summary NCIS: Origins S02E17 “Rule 13” centers on a car bomb outside NIS headquarters, throwing the team into crisis.

Wheeler steps up to lead the response in “Rule 13,” as the blast hits close to home for the NCIS: Origins team.

The episode also reveals the truth behind Franks’ long-running distaste for lawyers in a key character spotlight.

Along with the “Rule 13” preview, there’s an early look at the NCIS: Origins Season 2 finale, “Hollywood Ending.”

As we inch closer to the season finale of CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins, it seems that someone doesn't want the team to make it to next week. In S02E17: "Rule 13," a car bomb explosion rocks the NIS headquarters as Wheeler (Patrick Fischler) takes command of the situation. After checking out an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and run of sneak peeks, stick around for an early look at the season finale, S02E18: "Hollywood Ending."

NCIS: Origins S02E17 & Season 2 Finale Previews

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 17: "Rule 13" – Wheeler takes command when a car bomb goes off outside NIS headquarters. Also, the truth about Franks' distaste for lawyers is revealed. Written by Gina Lucita Monreal, Jai Jamison & Ryan Lee and directed by Jessica Lowrey.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 18: "Hollywood Ending" – With the Camp Pendleton office in danger of being shut down, the team confronts an uncertain future. Written by Gina Lucita Monreal and directed by Niels Arden Oplev.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf).

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